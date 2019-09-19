2019 iPad Pro dummy unit has the same triple-camera system as the iPhone 11 Pro

Reliable tipster Sonny Dickson has shared a purported photo of the 2019 iPad Pro dummy unit.

According to Dickson, the dummy unit is a final design mockup given by a reliable source. As you can see, the upcoming iPad Pro has a similar triple-camera system as the iPhone 11 Pro. Creative professionals would expected to receive the same benefits as well.

Dickson noticed that the mockup lacks the glass surface covering the camera lenses and specuates whether it is a unique design trait for the iPad Pro or a minor omission in a dummy unit.

PHOTO: Sonny Dickson

Nonetheless, Dickson believes the adoption of a similar triple-camera system is "a nod to Apple's intent to offer pro users of the iPad a device on which they can comfortably shoot and edit 4K quality video all from one device".

Bloomberg and Macotakara reported last month that the 2019 iPad Pros will get the triple-camera system.

Apple is expected to reveal the hardware amongst this year's recent line of iOS devices this October.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.