Apple rumoured to launch its AR headset in Q2 2022

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has provided a more specific timeline on the launch of Apple's first AR headset.

According to Kuo, Apple is aiming to unveil the AR headset in the second quarter of 2022. Kuo also identified Genius Electronic Optical as the key supplier of the lens for the headset. Genius is also said to be the exclusive supplier of wide-angle and telephoto camera lenses for the iPhone 13 models.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple has planned to launch the headset as soon as 2022. It is tipped to be an expensive, niche precursor to the AR glasses. The Information shared a purported render of a late-stage protoype and some specs which include two ultra-high resolution 8K displays and advanced eye-tracking technology. It is estimated to cost around US$3,000 (S$3,900).

Kuo's research note in March revealed that the headset will have 15 camera modules, 8 of which will be used for AR video experiences and 6 for enabling "innovative biometrics".

He added that the headset is able to detect where the user is looking , whether the user is blinking, and even have iris recognition to authenticate the user. The headset is said to weigh less than 150g, which is significantly lighter than existing headsets which weigh over 300g.