Everything announced in the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller hands-on stream

According to Keighley on stream, the disparity isn’t that huge – the former felt slightly heavier in hand, but only slightly. The integrated speaker is also expected to boast a wider range of sound.

There was talk linking back to the console’s confirmed features, such as haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers, both of which will allow for a more immersive, realistic gaming experience.

What this translates to is the ability to feel tension under certain in-game circumstances like trudging through a thick sludge of mud, or pulling back an arrow on the bow.

When put to use in Astro’s Playroom, a free game that’s pre-installed on the PS5, Keighley gave a description of how the tension felt like as he waded through sand.

On a separate occasion, the man even blew into the controller to move an in-game fan, but it’s difficult to relate to the sensory encounter when someone’s telling you about it, rather than experiencing it yourself.

It seems the DualSense will not have L4+L5 buttons at the back, either, sporting only the regular buttons on the front and top. Considering how Sony eventually released the back button attachment for DualShock 4 last year, however, the implementation of additional rear paddles is most certainly a possibility.

A little more information on pre-orders surfaced during Keighley’s interaction with PlayStation worldwide head of marketing Eric Lempel.

With the company looking to double its PS5 console production this year, the latter assured fans that pre-orders will be officially announced in advance, and won’t be dropped without any notice.

As it stands, nothing new was unveiled for this live stream, which turned out to be a little underwhelming than expected. The next source of information would likely be the rumoured State of Play in August, but don’t get your hopes too high.