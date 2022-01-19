Google said to have decided on the name of its first foldable Pixel

Google has reportedly decided on a name for its first foldable Pixel phone.

A source told 9to5Google the device would be called "Pixel Notepad". Google also considered "Pixel Logbook" in the past. Nonetheless, the name may change before the actual announcement.

The source added that the Pixel Notepad would be priced below the $2,398 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

Similar to the Pixel 4a, Google might release its first foldable Pixel in the US before expanding to other markets.

Digital Supply Chain Consultants reported in November last year that Google is no longer bringing the foldable Pixel to market as it might not be able to compete against Samsung's foldable phones. Well, it now seems that Google plans to undercut the Galaxy Z Fold3.

