Higher quality third-party apps are coming to the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4

Users of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 can look forward to better optimised third-party apps in the near future.

Samsung has added the new Galaxy Z foldable phones to its Remote Test Lab platform, which allows third-party developers to test apps in a simulated environment. This means the developers no longer need to own the device to test their apps.

Samsung's Remote Test Lab platform is a free cloud-based service for third-party app developers who have a Samsung Developers account. They can spend up to five hours daily to remotely test apps for the Galaxy devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are now available for pre-order and will be available in retail stores from Aug 26.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.