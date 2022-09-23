Logitech's new G Cloud handheld supports both Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Earlier this week, Logitech officially announced its entry into the cloud gaming scene with the G Cloud device, a handheld gaming console that supports both Nvidia's GeForce NOW and Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Developed in collaboration with Chinese tech giant Tencent, the latest addition to the Logitech family weighs in at 463g and sports a US$350 (S$497) price tag (within North American territories). It features a 7-inch 1080p HD touchscreen with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio, along with what Logitech dubs "precision" controls and 12 hours of battery life per full charge.

Additionally, the company has also mentioned that like other Logitech G products, the device is carbon neutral - notably, its packaging is made predominantly of paper originating from FSC-certified forests.

On top of the aforementioned services (which includes Xbox Game Pass titles!), the G Cloud device also supports media streaming via's Valve Steam Link, and supplementary applications like Discord are available for download from the Google Play Store as well.

According to its US product page, the device runs on Android 11 software and is currently available for pre-order there at US$50 less than the stated price. It's scheduled to drop roughly a month from now on Oct 17.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.