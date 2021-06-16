Metroid Dread brings 2D side-scrolling nostalgia to Nintendo Switch this October

Metroid fans rejoice, for Samus will soon be back in action. At Nintendo’s E3 2021 press conference, the company revealed a new entry in the popular sci-fi series that looks to revisit the its 2D side-scrolling roots.

Titled Metroid Dread, the game was announced in the form of a short but action-packed trailer showcasing our titular hero(ine) facing off against a giant, terrifying white robot called the E.M.M.I.

The long-awaited title is currently slated to launch for the Nintendo Switch on Oct 8, 2021, and makes for a welcome 2D return to the series after 19 long years.

Nintendo details its synopsis as such, “Samus’ story continues after the events of the Metroid Fusion game when she descends upon planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation.

PHOTO: Nintendo

The remote planet has become overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and chilling mechanical menaces. Samus is more agile and capable than ever, but can she overcome the inhuman threat stalking the depths of ZDR?”

Accompanying the game release is a Samus and E.M.M.I double pack that features the suited character in her new in-game suit. The Special Edition, meanwhile, includes a steel game case, artbook, art cards, and a base copy of the game.

Check out the #MetroidDread: Special Edition also releasing on 10/8, which includes the game, a steel game case, artbook, and art cards covering all 5 games in the 2D saga! pic.twitter.com/SKWK0ltFtr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

In light of Metroid’s 35-year anniversary on 6 August, the nostalgic nod to the 2D format is certainly an apt way to honour veteran fans.

While there was no further news on Metroid Prime 4, the company shared that it’s still in development over at Retro Studios, who worked on and developed the original Metroid Prime trilogy.

It’s unlikely, too, that the game will be releasing anytime soon following its debut announcement at E3 2017 and subsequent reboot in 2019, but that’s fine – Metroid Dread will tide over the wait in the meantime.