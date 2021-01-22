New streaming service Paramount+ to launch March 4, 2021

A new contender has joined the battle of the streaming platforms and its none other than Paramount+.

ViacomCBS announced that it plans to launch Paramount+, a new combined streaming platform from CBS, Viacom and the Paramount film studio on March 4, 2021.

The service is a rebranded version of ViacomCBS’s current streaming service, CBS All Access, to accurately reflect the expanded content lineup following the merge between CBS and Viacom back in 2019.

As per the exciting introduction video, the new service will offer all of CBS All Access’ existing content and new content from various arms and programmes such as BET and Comedy Central. Paramount+ will be the home to more than 20,000 episodes and movies from MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and more.

“With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy,” said Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS.

Whilst there is no news on how much the service will cost, CBS All Access pricing of US$5.99 (S$8) a month and ad-free US$9.99 a month serves as a good benchmark for this explosive new platform.

Paramount+ will go live in the US and Latin America on March 4, the Nordics on March 25 and Australia by mid-2021.

