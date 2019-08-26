Purported renders of the OnePlus 7T reveal circular triple-camera module

Reliable tipster @OnLeaks and Pricebaba have published purported renders of the upcoming OnePlus 7T smartphone.

The purported renders show a circular bump on the rear of the phone, which has three cameras in a horizontal layout and the dual-LED flash below. It is not known what the three cameras are, but they are likely to consist of a primary wide lens, an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens.

Similar to the OnePlus 7, the upcoming phone is expected to have a curved glass back and a waterdrop notch on the 6.5-inch AMOLED display. Other rumored specs include a single selfie camera in the notch, USB Type-C port, Snapdragon 855+, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

OnePlus is tipped to unveil the OnePlus 7T alongside the OnePlus TV on 26 September.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.