Tim Cook reiterates Apple's opposition to sideloading for iOS

If you don't already know, Apple isn't a fan of opening up its ecosystem and allowing users to sideload apps, and if you were wondering if CEO Tim Cook will change his mind, our recommendation is not to hold your breath.

Headlining the keynote at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2022, which saw industry professionals reconnect to discuss privacy protection in the digital economy, Apple CEO Tim Cook once again highlighted the dangers of sideloading apps onto a device.

In his speech, Cook spoke about how he believes that privacy is a fundamental human right that enriches people's lives and promises that Apple will continue to protect its users from data miners who invade privacy and surveil users without their consent.

Cook also spoke about the regulations in place within the App Store that rigorously ensure apps on the Apple App Store adhere to the company's privacy policies. Cook then brought attention to sideloading and the threats it presents such as malware and ransomware, on top of invasion of user privacy.

Apple doubling down on their fight against sideloading comes a few weeks after the new EU law established under the EU Digital Markets App forced the company to allow users to install apps from third-party sources and to allow developers to use the App Store without using Apple's payment systems.

Cook's IAPP keynote further emphasised his stand against sideloading and urges that policymakers join Apple's battle for privacy by giving users the choice and power to decide whether apps can track them on other companies' apps and websites, instead of removing the choice entirely and exposing users to unintended risks.

Cook also expanded on the various efforts Apple has taken to ensure users are more in control of who has access to their data — a few examples mentioned include the option to hide their email addresses, end to end encryption for iCloud that no one, not even Apple itself, can look at what's saved and lastly, encryption without backdoors.

PHOTO: Pexels

The Apple CEO assured attendees that the tech company will continue to advocate on behalf of users and what they deserve and urge that regulations are implemented to protect the fundamental rights of users. He later ends his speech by emphasising the profound responsibility technology makers have to protect data of users.

"This is a pivotal moment in the battle for privacy. Let's embrace the responsibility to ensure that privacy doesn't become a relic of the past," said Cook.

Cook joins a prestigious line-up of keynote speakers at this year's event including Lina Khan, Chair of the US Federal Trade Commission; Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice; Brad Smith, President and Vice Chair, Microsoft; Malcom Gladwell, six-time New York Times bestselling author; Zahra Mosawi, former Commissioner of the Access to Information Commission of Afghanistan; and David Olusoga, award-winning documentary filmmaker, historian, author and broadcaster.

Cook's speech was streamed live and can be re-watched online.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.