Vaping 'harmful for health' of users and bystanders: WHO

Electronic cigarettes are harmful both to users and bystanders exposed to the fumes, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says in a report, warning that they can damage growing foetuses and affect teenagers' brains.

So-called electronic nicotine delivery systems, or Ends, have been pushed by producers as well as some governments as a safer alternative to smoking, and as a path to kicking the habit.

But in a strongly worded series of questions and answers about such e-cigarettes in a document published on Tuesday, the WHO said that there was not enough evidence to say they help smokers quit, but that there was clear evidence they are dangerous.

"There is no doubt that they are harmful to health and are not safe," the WHO said in one answer, stressing though that "it is too early to provide a clear answer on the long-term impact of using them or being exposed to them".

The battery-powered devices that enable users to inhale addictive nicotine liquids and exhale vapour "are particularly risky when used by adolescents", the WHO said, strengthening initial warnings it made in 2019.

"Nicotine is highly addictive and young people's brains develop up to their mid-20s," it added, stressing that "exposure to nicotine can have long-lasting, damaging effects".

This is of high concern amid skyrocketing popularity of vaping among young people in many countries.

At the same time, there is little indication that using e-cigarettes is keeping teens away from more harmful products, with the WHO pointing out that those using Ends are more likely to end up smoking conventional cigarettes.

And it said that "for pregnant women, Ends pose significant risks as they can damage the growing foetus".

Amid growing fears over serious health consequences linked to e-cigarette use, the WHO warned that so-called vaping increases the risk of heart disease and lung disorders.