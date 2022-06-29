Zoom's new platform combines their collaboration and communication tools into Zoom One

Zoom has unveiled Zoom One which combines the platforms Zoom's chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, and more, into a single scalable package, giving users multiple ways to connect and communicate.

Greg Tomb, President of Zoom said:

"As the Zoom platform has evolved from a meeting app to a comprehensive communications platform, it was clear that introducing new packaging like Zoom One was the next step in the company's evolution.

"By bringing together chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, and more in a single offering, we are able to offer our customers solutions that are simple to manage, so they can focus on business issues that matter most."

Businesses will have the choice of six different tiered offerings to choose from depending on their needs:

Zoom One Basic provides free 40-minute Zoom Meetings for up to 100 attendees, persistent Zoom Chat for team messaging, limited Zoom Whiteboard for synchronous and asynchronous work, and real-time transcription.

Zoom One Pro provides everything Zoom One Basic offers without Meeting time limits, plus cloud recording.

Zoom One Business provides everything Zoom One Pro offers, plus Zoom Meetings for up to 300 attendees and unlimited Zoom Whiteboards.

Zoom One Business Plus provides everything Zoom One Business offers, plus Zoom Phone Pro with unlimited regional calling and Zoom's all-new translation feature.

Zoom One Enterprise and Zoom One Enterprise Plus are similar to Zoom One Business, with larger meeting capacity and additional features, like Zoom Webinars, to help modern businesses scale. Businesses also have the option to add on Unlimited Regional Calling.

Translation and multi-language captions

Zoom's automated captioning has also been increased with the addition of ten new languages that are Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and Ukrainian.

Automated captions previously were supported in English, but now can be displayed in the additional ten languages referenced above.

But note that the captions are only available in the Zoom One Business Plus, Enterprise, and Enterprise Plus packages. However, Zoom has said that they will extend this to other plans soon.

Pricing is currently only available for the US but we have reached out to Zoom for local pricing.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.