'How to change if you're already number 1?' Jay Chou stokes netizens' anger on Instagram

When you're Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou, who could fault you for appearing to brag from time to time?

Your fans, apparently.

The 44-year-old King of Mandopop took to Instagram on Saturday (April 29) to write: "Some artists spend their whole lives seeking new ideas and changes, while others prepare in advance for change.

"How to change if you're already number one?"

The photo accompanying the post is Pablo Picasso's 1937 painting Portrait of Dora Maar, but Jay's audience took the caption to be a nod to himself, not the famed Spanish artist.

"In the past, your self-confidence was well-deserved, proud, fresh and based on competence," one Instagram user wrote. "Now, I only see foolishness, arrogance and lack of awareness about the circumstances."

"Self-satisfaction is the culprit that kills art, I thought you wouldn't [be like this] but I guess I was wrong," a comment read.

"A true master should always have the heart of an apprentice," another mused.

One Instagram user was displeased by Jay calling himself "number one" when there were still senior musicians around.

"Lately you've been calling yourself the 'the best bro among all bros', who else is as arrogant as you? Are you going to call yourself that in front of Lo Ta-Yu, Jonathan Lee and Wakin Chau?" they wrote.

Another compared Jay to Western musicians like Bruno Mars, John Mayer and Michael Jackson.

"Your music hasn't expanded beyond the Asian market, and you didn't even garner good popularity and reputation in Japan," they added.

One comment even compared him to fellow Mandopop singer Jolin Tsai, writing that the 42-year-old's musical prowess had "surpassed" his, even if her songs weren't as commonly played as Jay's.

There were also those who had gripes with his current music and performances.

One Instagram user wrote: "The current tour is not at the same level as the Incomparable Concert tour from back then (2004) … You'd only do one concert in the past, but now hold five in a row. Are your concerts for the fans or for the sake of making money?"'

"In terms of your current creative ability and singing ability, how can you be qualified to be number one?" another wrote.

However, one person came to Jay's defence — fellow Mandopop singer Arrow Wei.

"You didn't lose! You have nothing to change," the 32-year-old commented.

Jay also took to his Instagram Stories to write: "Friends who don't understand my humour, please stay off my page."

Jay has been no stranger to incurring his fans' wrath in recent times.

He held a concert in Singapore last year on Dec 17 and 18, and many were left unsatisfied with his vocal chops and the sound quality at the shows."

"If your voice can't make it, then don't even consider holding a concert," one fan lamented. "You can't do your best, your fans have complaints, and then your reputation suffers as a result — what for?"

Another wrote: "Jay didn't sing for long, and he only sang a little for every song. It was too soft, he couldn't reach the high notes and forgot his lyrics — the state of his throat could not make it."

Jay seemingly clapped back at naysayers with a subsequent concert in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 15, writing on Instagram: "Malaysian friends, are you happy tonight? Is this brother not true to his words? We sang until we were satisfied!"

Disgruntled fans took to the comment section, with one writing: "He sang so much more in Malaysia compared to Singapore, why was Singapore [treated] like this?"

Another joked: "Truly, in Singapore we helped Jay to sing more than he did himself."

