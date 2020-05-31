10 fun, unique pots and planters that'll add cheer to your space

Indoor plants have been gaining popularity, and now more than ever, we’re adding greenery to our spaces. Not only do they freshen up a space, some purify the air, too.
If you are ready to be a plant parent or adding to your collection, shop these chic planters and pots that’ll add more decorative flair to your home.
Fiesta pot
Aptly named Fiesta with its upbeat festive patterns, this colourful glazed ceramic planter injects plenty of personality into a room.
Fiesta pot (only ‘Tall’ available), $70, from www.tumbleweedplants.com. Shop it here.
Grandpa handmade pot
Mozambique hand-painted terracotta pots
Garden Glory Terracotta Monkey Face Plant Pot
Bring this cheery chimp into your home for a statement piece that’ll get guests talking.
Garden Glory Terracotta Monkey Face Plant Pot, £109, from www.amara.com. Shop it here.
Nordic Terrazzo Design Ceramic Made Planters
A fan of the terracotta trend? You’ll want to place these on your shopping list.
Nordic Terrazzo Design Ceramic Made Planters, from $21.90 to $27.90, from www.speckledspace.sg. Shop them here.
Group Partner Leaves Boy pot
If you’re up for a little cheeky humour in your home, check out these planters by Eat & Sip Co that’ll prove to be quite the conversation starter.
Group Partner Leaves Boy pot, $100, from www.eatandsip.co. Shop them here.
Colour Cement Planting Pot
Pretty patterns and dusty colours make for stylish pieces that don’t overwhelm and would complement a range of aesthetics.
Colour Cement Planting Pot, $12.80 each, from Cat Socrates. Shop them here.
Natural seagrass basket planters
Coastal, rustic or boho interiors? These basket planters will fit right in.
Monochrome Print Design Ceramic Made Planters
Black & White Mexican Couple Vases
To hold your utensils or for your favourite herbs, this quirky pair will look delightful on your kitchen counter or windowsill.
Black & White Mexican Couple Vases, £48.00 each (S$83.58), from www.rockettstgeorge.co.uk. Shop them here.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.