10 fun, unique pots and planters that'll add cheer to your space

Indoor plants have been gaining popularity, and now more than ever, we’re adding greenery to our spaces. Not only do they freshen up a space, some purify the air, too.

If you are ready to be a plant parent or adding to your collection, shop these chic planters and pots that’ll add more decorative flair to your home.

Fiesta pot

PHOTO: tumbleweedplants.com

Aptly named Fiesta with its upbeat festive patterns, this colourful glazed ceramic planter injects plenty of personality into a room.

Fiesta pot (only ‘Tall’ available), $70, from www.tumbleweedplants.com. Shop it here.

Grandpa handmade pot PHOTO: pottaplantta.com Suitable for small indoor plants or succulents, these adorable pots allow you to decide on “Grandpa’s” hairstyle, depending on the plant you choose!

Grandpa handmade pot, from $39 to $59 each, from www.pottaplantta.com. Shop them here.

Mozambique hand-painted terracotta pots PHOTO: elementsconcept.com Geometric patterns pop against crisp white pots for a touch of visual interest. Mozambique hand-painted terracotta pots, $90 to $125 each, from www.elementsconcept.com.sg. Shop them here.

Garden Glory Terracotta Monkey Face Plant Pot PHOTO: amara.com Bring this cheery chimp into your home for a statement piece that’ll get guests talking. Garden Glory Terracotta Monkey Face Plant Pot, £109, from www.amara.com. Shop it here. Nordic Terrazzo Design Ceramic Made Planters PHOTO: speckledspace.sg A fan of the terracotta trend? You’ll want to place these on your shopping list.

Nordic Terrazzo Design Ceramic Made Planters, from $21.90 to $27.90, from www.speckledspace.sg. Shop them here. Group Partner Leaves Boy pot PHOTO: Eat & Sip Co If you’re up for a little cheeky humour in your home, check out these planters by Eat & Sip Co that’ll prove to be quite the conversation starter.

Group Partner Leaves Boy pot, $100, from www.eatandsip.co. Shop them here. Colour Cement Planting Pot PHOTO: Cat Socrates Pretty patterns and dusty colours make for stylish pieces that don’t overwhelm and would complement a range of aesthetics.

Colour Cement Planting Pot, $12.80 each, from Cat Socrates. Shop them here. Natural seagrass basket planters PHOTO: pottaplantta.com Coastal, rustic or boho interiors? These basket planters will fit right in.

Natural seagrass basket planters, from $24, from www.pottaplantta.com. Shop them here

Monochrome Print Design Ceramic Made Planters PHOTO: speckledspace.sg If your tastes veer towards contemporary cool, showcase your favourite plants in these striped vessels. Monochrome Print Design Ceramic Made Planters, from $23.90, from www.speckledspace.sg. Shop them here.

Black & White Mexican Couple Vases PHOTO: rockettstgeorge.co.uk To hold your utensils or for your favourite herbs, this quirky pair will look delightful on your kitchen counter or windowsill. Black & White Mexican Couple Vases, £48.00 each (S$83.58), from www.rockettstgeorge.co.uk. Shop them here.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.