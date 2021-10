JERICHO, WEST BANK - One of the largest mosaic panels in the world has been unveiled after a US$12 million (S$16 million) multi-year restoration project at Hisham’s Palace in Jericho in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Sunday (Oct 24) unveiled the Umayyad-era mosaic, a total of 38 carpet-like mosaic panels covering 827 square metres.

Elevated platforms were built to assure that the visitors can enjoy the site of the mosaic without treading on it.