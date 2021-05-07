Daily roundup: Authorities say TraceTogether data should not be used to grant or deny access to premises — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. TraceTogether data should not be used to grant or deny access to premises: Authorities

Businesses should not use people's exposure alert information from the TraceTogether app to grant or deny access to premises... » READ MORE

2. 'I f***ed up': Jayesslee's Janice confesses younger son was 'born out of wedlock', both sisters now single mums

Janice (left) and Sonia Lee moved to tears from the outpouring of love and support during their Instagram livestreams. PHOTO: Screengrabs from Instagram/ thejanicelee, thesonilee

Five years after the birth of her second child Conor, Janice admitted that he was born out of wedlock, and she is separated from her now ex-husband... » READ MORE

3. Here's how Kang Ha-neul, Chanyeol, Kim Soo-hyun and other K-drama hunks look like in military uniforms

Kang Ha-neul (right) and Kim Soo-hyun in their military uniforms. PHOTO: Instagram/merchand.kpop, Facebook/dispatch news

Since many of you went gaga over our previous list of K-drama hotties in their military uniform, we're back with a new set of names... » READ MORE

4. No PDA allowed: Man rages at couple for hugging and holding hands on bus, threatens to call cops

PHOTO: Stomp

A man was caught on video scolding a couple for purportedly hugging and holding hands on a bus... » READ MORE

