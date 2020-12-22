Daily roundup: Passing on your wealth through property - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. What you need to know about passing on your wealth through property

Maybe you own a condominium or an HDB flat and you want to think about how you're going to leave that property to the next generation. Will you need a will, a family trust or life estate?... » READ MORE

2. I flew to Taiwan from Singapore in the middle of the pandemic and it wasn't quite what I expected

PHOTO: Unsplash

After 7 months of travel restrictions and restraints, in early October, I finally decided to brave it and take a trip back to Taiwan to visit my parents. I had started planning for this trip toward the end of August when Singapore MOM relaxed the immigration regulation on entry approval guidelines for working visa holders.... » READ MORE

3. Sammi Cheng reveals father's death with heart-wrenching post: He is gone but his love will be with me

PHOTO: Instagram/sammi_chengsauman

In an Instagram post on Dec 20, Sammi Cheng wrote a lengthy and heart-wrenching reflection on her father's passing, which she called the greatest pain in life.... » READ MORE

4. Santa Claus' missing beard becomes online sensation

PHOTO: Pexels

As the year comes to an end, Christmas, which children have been looking forward to, is coming. Recently, a video called Santa's White Beard has gone viral, and children have copied what was depicted in the video. So what's the story?... » READ MORE

