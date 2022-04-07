Goodbye TPG. Hello to Simba Telecom!

This year marks the second year of TPG Telcom offering SIM Only plans to the Singapore market. And its decided to celebrate this in a big way.

As part of its celebrations, and having reached the milestone of 500,000 subscribers since its commercial launch in 2020, TPG Singapore is rebranding itself to Simba Telecom with immediate effect.

The name came from the company wanting an association with Singapore and chose Simba as a nod to Singapore’s ‘Lion City’ nickname.

Richard Tan, Simba Telecom’s CEO, said:

We are very passionate about the value, quality and experience we bring to our customers with our no-contract mobile plans. We wish to thank them for their unwavering support which has helped Simba Telecom reach this incredible half-million subscriber milestone. With our 5G license, we hope to deliver more exciting services in the near future.

As part of the celebrations, Simba is launching a new service plan called Simba SuperRoam.

ALSO READ: TPG gives 2GB of free roaming data to travellers to 57 countries

Simba SuperRoam is the latest plan which provides subscribers with 80GB of local data and up to 10GB of free-roaming data to 57 destinations in List A of TPG’s roaming destinations, along with unlimited mobile-to-mobile calling at only $25 for 30 days. It will be available exclusively online. What’s nice is that there are no roaming activation fees. And as Singapore and the rest of the world reopens after two years, this looks like a great idea for those planning holidays.

To commemorate this second-anniversary occasion as well as Singapore's reopening of its borders, Simba Telecom will be giving an extra 2GB of roaming data each to two popular travel destinations, Malaysia and Thailand. This is in addition to the existing free data roaming allowance subscribers currently have to 57 destinations . This offer will run from April 1 to July 31, 2022.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.