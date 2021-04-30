Google Assistant's latest feature helps it recognise and pronounce unique names correctly

Google Assistant's latest feature will hopefully help users have an easier time giving certain voice commands, like calling up specific contacts on your contact list.

Now, users of Google Assistant can teach it to recognise unique names and pronounce them the way you want it.

Simply go to the contact (or even your own name under Google Assistant > Basic Info), and tell Google Assistant the correct way to pronounce the name.

Below is a video of how it works.

Once done, Google Assistant will recognise the name whenever you give commands around it, such as calling or texting.

Google also doesn't keep a record of your voice. Currently, the feature works only with English, but Google said it hopes to expand to more languages soon.

Hopefully, this lets Google recognise quintessential Singaporean names more accurately.

And, there's no way we can talk about pronouncing names without bringing up this classic Comedy Central sketch (warning: Mild language).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.