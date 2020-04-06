SEGA is launching a game gear micro, and it's way too small

Update: SEGA has confirmed that there will be four console variants released, and each will come preloaded with four different games. it is definitely to incentivise customers to buy more than one console.

Here are the games you will get with each console:

Black

Sonic the Hedgehog

Puyo Puyo 2

Out Run

Royal Stone

Blue

Sonic Chaos

Gunstar Heroes

Sylvan Tale

Baku Baku Animal

Yellow

Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei - Jashin no Kuni he

Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya

Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict

Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru

Red

Revelations: The Demon Slayer

Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special

The GG Shinobi

Columns

Each Game Gear Micro will feature a 1.5-inch display, a single mono speaker, and a headphone jack. You can charge it over USB but it is also capable of running off two AAA batteries.

If you find the retro console's 1.5-inch screen too small for playing, you might want to consider shelling out 27,255 yen (S$350) for all four consoles. The four consoles will come with SEGA's mini version of its Big Window magnifying glass accessory.

PHOTO: SEGA

After the successful release of the SEGA Genesis Mini, it appears another retro console is in the works at SEGA. The company has revealed that it has plans to launch the Game Gear Micro, based off SEGA's 8-bit handheld console that was meant to go toe to toe against Nintendo's Game Boy.

The miniature retro handheld console will come preloaded with old-school games though SEGA has yet to announce what games the mini console comes with. News of the console first came when gamers discovered a new touchscreen patent from SEGA which is more than likely going to be included in the Game Gear Micro.

PHOTO: SEGA

A poster for the Game Gear Micro was also initially hidden on its landing site, revealing that the retro mini-console will come in four colour options - black, blue, yellow, and red. The poster also showed the console will be released in Japan on 6 October and will cost 4,980 yen.

Fans of retro gaming console will remember that Nintendo released a Game Boy Micro in the early 2000s, as a smaller redesign of the Game Boy Advance.

It seems SEGA's Game Gear Micro will feature a screen even smaller than the Game Boy Micro. Though we wonder how easy will it be to game on such a tiny screen.

SEGA should be announcing more details about the console, along with confirmation about the console's release date and price, real soon so do stay tuned.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.