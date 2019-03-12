What not to do when your child says 'I hate you' or uses swear words

HOW TO SOLVE THIS PROBLEMATIC BEHAVIOUR

Your big kid uses hurtful words and foul language whenever he doesn't get his way.

As he grows older, you start noticing a change in his attitude - he talks back whenever you ask him to do his homework, or refuses to listen when asked to put away the digital tablet.

Soon, disciplining him becomes a near impossible task without him spewing vulgarities or shouting hurtful phrases at you.

Here, Alfred Tan, chief executive officer of the Singapore Children's Society, and Dr Foo Koong Hean, senior lecturer of psychology from James Cook University Singapore, and author of Negotiation Parenting, share some tips on how parents can nip these problematic behaviour in the bud.

REFRAIN FROM OVERACTING

The main thing is to not overreact to his potty mouth.

Refrain from saying: "I'm your mum! How dare you say that to me!" because most children, especially older ones, don't do well with top-down instructions, Alfred explains.

"If the child has used a vulgar word, calmly tell him that you wouldn't use that word if he knew what it meant.

Take the time to explain it and, afterwards, ask him if he would still use the word now that he understands its meaning," he says.

ATTEND TO IT LATER

A timeout might also work if both of you cannot come to a compromise. "It gives the child some time and space to digest the information and his intense emotions.

Tell him you'll talk about the issue, perhaps, an hour later," suggests Alfred.

COME TO A COMPROMISE

Dr Foo advises parents to take their children's views into consideration using logic and reason.