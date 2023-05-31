May 2023 HDB BTO launch review: Ultimate guide to choosing the best unit

BTO launches are always an exciting time for homeowners, and this latest May 2023 BTO launch is no different. There are more units launched this time as compared to the previous February 2023 BTO launch, and we're looking at 5,495 flats up for grabs, sprawled across five projects in the estates of Bedok, Kallang Whampoa, Serangoon, and Tengah.

What makes this launch particularly noteworthy is that almost 90per cent of these BTO flats (spread across four of the projects) boast a waiting time of less than four years — an unprecedented trend that marks this launch as one of the most time-efficient ones we've seen recently. For those with their eyes set on settling down sooner rather than later, this is certainly a launch to consider.

And for those in a real hurry, Parc Meadow @ Tengah takes the cake with its tempting waiting time ranging from three years and one month to three years and four months (not to mention, it's also going to be near the new ACS (Primary) site).

The other four projects — Plantation Verge in Tengah, Bedok South Blossoms, Serangoon North Vista, and Farrer Park Arena - are no slouch either, with waiting times between three years and five months to four years.

Also thrown into this mix are an additional 1,500 Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) units that HDB has put on offer.

There is also the sole Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) site at Farrer Park Arena.

To refresh your memory, here's what you need to know about buying a PLH BTO flat:

An extended Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of 10 years instead of the usual five. No renting out the entire flat is allowed during this period. The application of a Subsidy Recovery on top of the existing resale levy. More stringent eligibility requirements for applicants. A reduced number of flats set aside for the Married Child Priority Scheme (MCPS).

It's worth noting that Subsidy Recovery is applicable at 6per cent regardless of when flats are sold in the future.

Now, with that groundwork laid, it's time to delve into our comprehensive review of each BTO site on offer, where we'll share an overview of the project, highlight the best stacks (in our humble opinion), and discuss the pros and cons of the site and unit layouts.

So without further ado, let's jump right into our review of the May 2023 BTO launch!

May 2023 BTO Prices

Prime Location Public Housing (PLH)

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price (Excluding Grants) Selling Price (Including Grants) Kallang/Whampoa Farrer Park Arena 3-room From $362,000 From $302,000 4-room From $505,000 From $460,000

Non-Mature Towns

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price (Excluding Grants) Selling Price (Including Grants) Tengah Plantation Verge, Parc Meadow @ Tengah 2-Room Flexi From $125,000 From $45,000 3-Room From $238,000 From $163,000 4-room From $350,000 From $290,000 5-room From $454,000 From $409,000

Mature Estate

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price (Excluding Grants) Selling Price (Including Grants) Bedok Bedok South Blossoms 2-room Flexi From $165,000 From $85,000 3-room From $320,000 From $260,000 4-room From $448,000 From $403,000 5-room From $588,000 From $558,000 3Gen From $605,000 From $575,000 Serangoon Serangoon North Vista 4-room From $397,000 From $352,000 5-room From $558,000 From $528,000

Prime Location Public Housing

Farrer Park Arena (Kallang/Whampoa)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project Overview

Farrer Park Arena is bounded by Farrer Park Road and Dorset Road. The project is offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model and comprises three residential blocks, each with 24 storeys. You can choose from 569 units of three- and four-room flats.

The name Farrer Park Arena takes inspiration from the past, as the project site used to house a boxing gym. The former boxing gym building will be repurposed into a multi-purpose community sporting space to honour its unique heritage.

In addition, you can also jog amid the green surrounds of Farrer Park Arena and work out at the adult and elderly fitness stations. Those who enjoy ball games will enjoy the hard court located at the roof garden above the Multi-Storey Car Park. Other facilities within the project include children's playgrounds, a childcare centre, and a residents' network centre.

Residents can also enjoy more facilities located just next door, such as a proposed park and new sports centre, which will boast swimming pools, a field, as well as other sporting facilities.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Kallang/Whampoa Est. Waiting Time 48 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 3-Room 92 4-Room 477 Total 569

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Farrer Park Arena will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Farrer Park Arena will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall Pros vs. Cons

Pros Cons Under 15 minute walk to both Little India and Farrer Park MRT stations PLH rule applies Various amenities within walking distance – City Square Mall, Mustafa Centre, Tekka Market, Pek Kio Market & Food Centre For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units The cluster is in close proximity to amenities but away from the hustle and bustle

High overall quantum Within 1km of two popular primary schools, Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) and St. Joseph’s Institution Junior

Schools

Anglo-Chinese School (Junior)

Farrer Park Primary School

St Joseph's Institution Junior

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Inward-facing stacks are a good distance from one another with a community sporting space, playground and fitness areas separating them

Eight to nine units sharing three lifts is healthy

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

Has two drop-off points

There will be a child care centre and sports facilities within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun Direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Layout Analysis

3-Room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $362,000 – $466,000 Resale Comparables $540,000 – $568,000 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Household shelter

Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Kitchen/ utility

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining, dry kitchen Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length Open concept kitchen allows for a dry and wet kitchen to be done up Household shelter is in the living area which some may find unsightly Living and dining area might be slightly cramped

4-Room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $505,000 – $642,000 Resale Comparables $780,000 – $798,000 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Household shelter

Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Kitchen

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Household shelter is in the living area which some may find unsightly Kitchen comes with a separate service yard

Best Stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 3-Room 19A 202, 206 Must surpass MSCP Overlooks roof garden of MSCP and sites reserved for park and sports & recreation. High floor units get an unblocked view towards Somerset. 3-Room 19B 230 Mid floor and above preferably Faces landed estate and boutique developments. High floor units get an unblocked view towards Novena. 4-Room 19A 204, 208 Must surpass MSCP Overlooks roof garden of MSCP and sites reserved for park and sports & recreation. High floor units get an unblocked view towards Somerset. 4-Room 19B, 19C 218, 220, 232, 238, 240, 242, 244 Mid floor and above preferably Faces landed estate and boutique developments. High floor units get an unblocked view towards Novena.

Mature Estate

Bedok South Blossoms (Bedok)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project Overview

Bounded by Bedok South Road and Bedok South Avenue 3, Bedok South Blossoms comprises nine residential blocks ranging from 19 to 22 storeys. There are altogether 1,640 units of two-room Flexi, three-, four-, five-room, and 3Gen flats available. Bedok South Blossoms describes the rich variety of flora that will be planted around the project as part of the landscaping.

The wide range of amenities in Bedok South Blossoms include a minimart, an eating house, an Active Ageing Centre, a childcare centre, and a residents' network centre. Bedok South Blossoms will also boast children's playgrounds, adult and elderly fitness stations, as well as a roof garden above the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP), providing residents with spaces where they can exercise or relax.

Please refer to the site plan located at the top of this page, for the facilities provided in Bedok South Blossoms. Facilities in this project will be accessible by the public.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Bedok Est. Waiting Time 41 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-room Flexi (Type 1) 36 2-room Flexi (Type 2) 108 3-Room 120 4-Room 766 5-Room 573 3Gen 37 Total 1,640

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Bedok South Blossoms will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Bedok South Blossoms will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall Pros vs. Cons

Pros Cons Under 15 minute walk to Tanah Merah MRT station Located behind 3 schools, roads and public transport may get busy during peak hours For basic necessities, The Marketplace @ 58 is right next to the cluster Good mix of unit types Within 1km of two primary schools, Bedok Green Primary School and Temasek Primary School

Schools

Bedok Green Primary School

Temasek Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Inward-facing stacks are pretty close to one another

Most stacks are facing each other directly

Seven to 12 units sharing three to four lifts is healthy, with the exception of block 48C which has 15 units sharing three lifts and could expect some waiting time

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

There are sheltered walkways to two future bus stops

There are also sheltered walkways to the neighbouring HDB blocks

Has four drop-off points, each serving two blocks

There will be a child care centre and an active aging centre within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun Direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Layout Analysis

2-Room Flexi (Type 1)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flexi (Type 1) Flat Details Price $165,000 – $203,000 Resale Comparables – Total Area 38 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathroom

Household shelter

Kitchen

Wall tiles in the:

Bathroom

Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,570 – Vinyl strip flooring Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped Living and bedroom windows are aligned Small space to put the TV A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

2-Room Flexi (Type 2)

2-Room Flexi (Type 2) Flat Details Price $210,000 – $260,000 Resale Comparables – Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $3,040 – Vinyl strip flooring Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Not much of a dining space Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation

3-Room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $320,000 – $396,000 Resale Comparables – Total Area 68 sqm Internal Floor Area 65 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen/ utility



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,300 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining and dry kitchen Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length Open concept kitchen allows for a dry and wet kitchen to be done up Household shelter is in the living area which some may find unsightly Living and dining area might be slightly cramped

4-Room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $448,000 – $587,000 Resale Comparables $590,000 – $689,888 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Household shelter is in the living area which some may find unsightly Kitchen comes with a separate service yard

5-Room

5-Room Flat Details Price $588,000 – $737,000 Resale Comparables $710,000 – $788,888 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 5-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,060 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Household shelter is in the living area which some may find unsightly Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Very long kitchen countertop space and ample space to build cabinetry Possible to do up an additional study room in the living area

3Gen

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3Gen Flat Details Price $605,000 – $722,000 Resale Comparables – Total Area 120 sqm Internal Floor Area 115 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3Gen flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $4,550 – 4 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 3 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Spacious living area The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The 2 master bedrooms can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Dumbbell layout Household shelter is in the kitchen Kitchen comes with a separate service yard

Best Stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 48C 398, 400 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks Bedok View Secondary School 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 48C 394, 396, 402, 404 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks Bedok View Secondary School 3-Room 47A 308 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the playground and fitness corner as well as the neighbourhood park. Good distance from the neighbouring HDB block 4-Room 48C 406, 408, 410 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks Bedok View Secondary School 5-Room 47A 326, 328 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the neighbourhood park. Good distance from the neighbouring HDB block

Serangoon North Vista (Serangoon)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project Overview

Serangoon North Vista is bounded by Serangoon North Avenue 1 and Yio Chu Kang Road. The project comprises five residential blocks that are 12 storeys in height. You can choose from 330 units of four- and five-room flats.

The name 'Serangoon North Vista' references the surrounding views and the project's prominent location.

You can relax at the roof garden above the Multi-Storey Car Park or take a stroll amidst lush greenery along the central green. Get active or mingle with your neighbours at a variety of recreational and communal amenities, such as children's playgrounds and adult and elderly fitness stations. A childcare centre, residents' network centre, mini mart, eating house, and shops are conveniently located within the project.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Serangoon Est. Waiting Time 42 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 4-Room 201 5-Room 129 Total 330

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Serangoon North Vista will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Serangoon North Vista will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall Pros vs. Cons

Pros Cons Under 10 minute walk to the future Serangoon North MRT station (estimated completion in 2030) There is a lack of smaller unit types Walking distance to Chomp Chomp Food Centre, Serangoon Garden Market and myVillage at Serangoon Garden Will have to take a bus out to the MRT station before the Serangoon North MRT station is complete The cluster is surrounded by a quiet landed enclave Within 1km of the popular Rosyth School

Schools

Zhonghua Primary School

Rosyth School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Some stacks face each other directly

Five units sharing two lifts is healthy, blocks with six to seven units sharing two lifts may expect some waiting time

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

There are sheltered walkways to two bus stops

Has one central drop-off point

There will be a child care centre, minimart, shops and eating house within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun Direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Layout Analysis

4-Room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $397,000 – $496,000 Resale Comparables $635,000 – $830,000 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard 2-sided cabinets can be built in the kitchen Household shelter is located in the walkway towards the bedrooms

5-Room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

5-Room Flat Details Price $558,000 – $658,000 Resale Comparables $798,000 – $855,000 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,060 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Very long kitchen countertop space and ample space to build cabinetry Possible to do up an additional study room in the living area Household shelter is in the kitchen

Best Stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 4-Room 128A 604, 606 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the landed estate across the road 4-Room 129C 650, 652, 654 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the landed estate across the road 5-Room 128A 608, 610 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the landed estate across the road

Non-mature estate

Plantation Verge (Tengah)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project Overview

Plantation Verge is located in the Tengah Plantation district and along Plantation Close. The project spans seven residential blocks ranging from 14 to 18 storeys. There are a total of 971 units of two-Flexi, three-, four-, and five-room flats available.

The name Plantation Verge references the project's location along the Forest Fringe. The project features a central courtyard that offers various facilities for residents, including children's playgrounds, adult and elderly fitness corners, seats, and shelters where they can relax and interact.

The Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) comes with a childcare centre on the second storey and a roof garden on the top floor. Please refer to the site plan located at the top of this page, for the facilities provided in Plantation Verge. Facilities in this project will be accessible to the public.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Tengah Est. Waiting Time 44 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 52 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 130 3-Room 88 4-Room 377 5-Room 324 Total 971

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Plantation Verge will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Plantation Verge will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall Pros vs. Cons

Pros Cons Short walk to the future Tengah Park MRT station (estimated to complete in 2028) Being an entirely new estate, there may be lots of construction in the vicinity Under 15 min walk to Le Quest Shopping Mall which has a supermarket and a decent selection of eateries Some units are facing the PIE Good mix of unit types A primary school will be built just next to the cluster

Schools

Pioneer Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Some stacks face each other directly

May expect some waiting time for the lift as some blocks have seven units sharing two lifts while some have nine – 13 units sharing three lifts

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

There is a sheltered walkway to the bus stop

Has three drop-off points

There will be a child care centre and other amenities within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun Direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Layout Analysis

2-Room Flexi (Type 1)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flexi (Type 1) Flat Details Price $125,000 – $155,000 Resale Comparables – Total Area 40 sqm Internal Floor Area 38 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

To boost construction productivity, Plantation Verge will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $6,200 – Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped Living and bedroom windows are aligned Small space to put the TV A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

2-Room Flexi (Type 2)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flexi (Type 2) Flat Details Price $142,000 – $178,000 Resale Comparables – Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

To boost construction productivity, Plantation Verge will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $7,380 – Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Not much of a dining space Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation

3-Room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $238,000 – $288,000 Resale Comparables $405,000 – $470,000 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

To boost construction productivity, Plantation Verge will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length 2-sided cabinets can be built in the kitchen Household shelter is located in the walkway towards the bedrooms

4-Room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $350,000 – $440,000 Resale Comparables $575,000 – $650,000 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

The four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard 2-sided cabinets can be built in the kitchen Household shelter is located in the walkway towards the bedrooms

5-Room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

5-Room Flat Details Price $454,000 – $575,000 Resale Comparables $675,000 – $790,000 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

To boost construction productivity, Plantation Verge will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard 2-sided cabinets can be built in the kitchen Possible to do up an additional study room in the living area Household shelter is located in the walkway towards the bedrooms

Best Stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 101A, 101B 151, 153, 179, 181 Must surpass MSCP Overlooks roof garden of MSCP and future park 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 101A, 101B 147, 149, 183, 185 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks playgrounds and fitness corners which put a good distance between the blocks 3-Room 100A, 101A, 101B 117, 165, 167 Mid floor and above preferably Will face upcoming residential development across the street. Road puts some distance between the blocks 4-Room 100A, 101A, 101B, 102A 101, 103, 159, 161, 163, 169, 171, 173, 193, 195, 197, 205 Mid floor and above preferably Will face upcoming residential development across the street. Road puts some distance between the blocks 5-Room 101A, 101B 155, 157, 175, 177 Must surpass MSCP Overlooks roof garden of MSCP and future park

Parc Meadow @ Tengah (Tengah)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project Overview

Located in the Park District of Tengah town, Parc Meadow @ Tengah is bounded by Tengah Park Avenue and Tengah Park Walk. This project comprises 15 residential blocks, ranging from 12 to 13 storeys in height. You can choose a home from 1,985 units of two-room Flexi, three-, four-, and five-room flats.

Located next to Central Park and a common green, Parc Meadow @ Tengah takes its name from the surrounding lush greenery. Delight in outdoor fun at your doorstep, with fitness stations designed for adults and the elderly, and children's playgrounds. The roof gardens above the Multi-Storey Car Parks provide areas for residents to enjoy a quiet moment or chat with neighbours.

Daily conveniences are also within easy reach, as Parc Meadow @ Tengah will come with shops, an eating house, and a minimart. A residents' network centre and childcare centre will be located within the project as well. In addition, residents will be served by the other planned amenities in Tengah town such as a Neighbourhood Centre and nearby transport nodes, including JS3 MRT Station on the Jurong Region Line and a bus interchange.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Tengah Est. Waiting Time 37 months (Blocks 326C, 327A, 327B, 327C, 328A, 328B, 328C, and 328D)/ 40 months (Blocks 326A, 326B, 330A, 330B, 330C, 331A, and 332A) Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-room Flexi (Type 1) 92 2-room Flexi (Type 2) 354 3-Room 82 4-Room 791 5-Room 666 Total 1,985

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Parc Meadow @ Tengah will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Parc Meadow @ Tengah will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall Pros vs. Cons

Pros Cons Short walk to the future Tengah MRT station (estimated to complete in 2027) Being an entirely new estate, there may be lots of construction in the vicinity Across the street from the bus interchange Good mix of unit types Right next to the popular Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)

Schools

Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Has 2 MSCPs

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Most stacks are facing each other

Development feels very packed

Blocks with six units sharing two lifts is healthy but for those with 11 to 15 units sharing two to three lifts could expect some waiting time

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCPs

There is a sheltered walkway to the future bus stop

Has five drop-off points

There will be a child care centre, shops/ minimart and an eating house within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun Direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Layout Analysis

2-Room Flexi (Type 1)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flexi (Type 1) Flat Details Price $127,000 – $158,000 Resale Comparables – Total Area 39 sqm Internal Floor Area 37 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

To boost construction productivity, Parc Meadow @ Tengah will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $6,160 – Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped Living and bedroom windows are aligned Small space to put the TV A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

2-Room Flexi (Type 2)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flexi (Type 2) Flat Details Price $165,000 – $202,000 Resale Comparables – Total Area 50 sqm Internal Floor Area 48 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

To boost construction productivity, Parc Meadow @ Tengah will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $7,460 – Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Not much of a dining space Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation

3-Room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $253,000 – $309,000 Resale Comparables $405,000 – $470,000 Total Area 70 sqm Internal Floor Area 67 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

To boost construction productivity, Parc Meadow @ Tengah will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Household shelter is located in the walkway towards the bedrooms Well sized living and dining area

4-Room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $363,000 – $467,000 Resale Comparables $575,000 – $650,000 Total Area 93 sqm – 94 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm – 91 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

To boost construction productivity, Parc Meadow @ Tengah will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Household shelter is is the living area which some may find unsightly Kitchen comes with a separate service yard

5-Room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

5-Room Flat Details Price $489,000 – $607,000 Resale Comparables $675,000 – $790,000 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes

To boost construction productivity, Parc Meadow @ Tengah will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Household shelter is in the living area which some may find unsightly No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Very long kitchen countertop space and ample space to build cabinetry Possible to do up an additional study room in the living area

Best Stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 328D, 330A 810, 812, 830, 832 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the park 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 326B 624, 626 Must surpass MSCP Overlooks roof garden of MSCP and common green which puts a good distance between the block and the future high-rise commercial & residential development 3-Room 330A 828 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the park 4-Room 327C, 328D, 330A, 330B 712, 714, 716, 718, 720, 806, 808, 814, 834, 836, 852, 854, 856, 858, 860 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the park 4-Room 326A, 326B, 330B 614, 642, 644, 862 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks Anglo-Chinese School 5-Room 328D, 330A 802, 804, 838 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the park 5-Room 330B 864 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks Anglo-Chinese School

ALSO READ: 7,000 new BTO and Sale of Balance flats in Bedok, Serangoon and more

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.