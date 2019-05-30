2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat

There are four BTO launches a year. One in February, May, August and November. Your BTO journey begins even before you apply for a BTO. Before deciding on which BTO launch you are looking to apply for, you should first discuss with your other half that this is a decision you are both ready to make and commit to.

Here's a comprehensive timeline for all couples looking to apply for a BTO.

STEP 1: CHECK YOUR ELIGIBILITY TO APPLY FOR A BTO

The first thing you need to do is to check your eligibility. Different BTO have different eligibility criteria, so you need to make sure that you and your co-applicant qualify for a BTO first, before you even apply for one. If you are applying for a BTO flat with your spouse/future-spouse, you will qualify under the public scheme or the Fiance/Fiancee scheme.

Here are some notable conditions we have to meet in order to be eligible to buy a BTO flat.

- Citizenship: At least one person applying for the BTO needs to be a Singapore Citizen AND at least one other person applying (if applicable) needs to be a Singapore Citizen or Permanent Resident.

- Income Ceiling: The current income ceiling for a BTO flat is $12,000.This figure may rise up to $18,000 for the extended family/multi-generation family income ceiling, if we're applying for a 3Gen flat.

- Age: We must be at least 21 years-old at the point of application.

- Property Ownership: If we currently own other residential properties, either locally or overseas, or have disposed them within the past 30 months, we will not be eligible to apply for a new BTO flat.

STEP 2: SHORTLISTING THE LAUNCH OF YOUR BTO FLAT CHOICE (6 MONTHS BEFORE LAUNCH)

Look at the BTO launches available 6 months beforehand.

From the BTO launch in May 2019 onwards, HDB will announce future BTO site launches 6 months in advance (launches were previously only announced 3 months in advance).