Bus driver disciplined after taking wrong route and missing bus stops in Boon Lay

A bus captain from SBS Transit has been disciplined after he took the wrong route and ended up missing several bus stops in Boon Lay.

He was operating bus service 198 towards Boon Lay Interchange on Sept 28 around 7.30pm.

A commuter waiting at a bus stop told Stomp that the driver continued driving straight after missing the turn from Corporation Road into Boon Lay Avenue and subsequently missed multiple bus stops along the route.

The bus driver eventually stopped at Corporation Road bus stop — a bus stop not on service 198's route.

"I saw a couple getting down from the bus. They had sounded out to the bus driver who did not know until they informed him," the commuter said.

The couple notified the driver about his mistake and asked him to alert the rest of the passengers aboard.

According to the commuter, the bus captain appeared to be a new driver who was unaware that he had taken the wrong route.

In response to media queries, SBS Transit apologised for the incident and said that the driver "has been disciplined".

ALSO READ: Passengers concerned as Tower Transit bus driver takes wrong route in Sembawang, makes illegal U-turn

dana.leong@asiaone.com