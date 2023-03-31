Traffic-stopping proposal: Thai cop pops the question while waiting at red light

Wedding proposals can be heart-stopping but ever heard of traffic-stopping?

A police officer in Thailand has gone viral for proposing to his girlfriend at a busy traffic intersection.

Piyawat Chaiyawet shared the video of his somewhat dangerous wedding proposal on TikTok on March 26, garnering 1.2 million views and more than 160,000 likes.

In the video, Piyawat can be seen stepping out of his car when the traffic light was red and at the same time telling his girlfriend to record the moment.

According to Thai media platform The Thaiger, she somehow sensed what was going to happen and said in Thai excitedly: "I knew it! Now I know why you acted so weird all day!”

Piyawat can be seen standing in front of the car, holding sheets of paper with heartwarming messages written on them saying how they had been together for a while and that it was time for him to take care of her.

Even though the traffic light could turn green at any moment, he continued to show his girlfriend the messages he wrote for her with a huge smile on his face.

He then took out a ring and showed another piece of paper with a message that said: “Will you marry me?”

His girlfriend then gave him the 'green light' with an OK gesture.

The minute-long video received an outpouring of well wishes, with some in the comments even admitting that they were in tears after watching the video.

While others were anxious about the red traffic light turning green.

Romantic as it can be, one should still consider the potential danger of leaving one's vehicle in the middle of busy traffic.

TikTok even flagged the content, with a warning message that said: "Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt."

