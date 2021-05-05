Apple iPad Mini 6 expected to launch in the second half of the year

The Apple iPad Mini 6 could be unveiled in the second half of the year according to analyst Ming Chi Kuo.

The iPad Mini 6 was initially slated to be announced alongside the new iPad Pros. Apple already confirmed that there will be supply constraints for the iPad and Mac in the second half of the year.

Hence, the decision to delay the launch of the smaller iPad could be a logical one.

Rumours suggest that the iPad Mini 6 will come with an 8.4-inch display, smaller bezels, Touch ID and Lightning port.

Tipster @SonnyDickson posted purported photos of the iPad Mini 6 dummy unit last month.

Kuo says Apple is working on an iPad Mini with mini-LED display. For now, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is the only iPad in the lineup to sport a mini-LED display.

