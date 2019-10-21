The Pixel 4's face unlock system works even if your eyes are closed

Like Apple's newest iPhones, Google's new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL phones will rely solely on Face Unlock facial recognition technology as a biometric authentication method. The new phones don't have fingerprint sensors.

However, it has just been discovered that the new Pixels' facial unlock system works even if your eyes are closed.

Here's proof:

This has also been confirmed by Google's support page:

PHOTO: Google Help

Google recommends that you keep the phone in a safe place while you sleep, which probably means Pixel 4 owners might want to invest in a standalone alarm clock.