Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa

Sofas play a big part in our homes - from being a playground for our children to our best friend for those cosy nights in.

With the holiday season coming up, they become even more important in evoking a cosy and warm ambience for family and friends to come together.

Here are some tips from Commune Lifestyle, a homegrown furniture design and lifestyle company that crafts high quality artisanal works, on how you can prep and care for your sofas during this holiday season.

PRE-CLEAN

Cleaning and prepping your sofas before the party may seem counter-intuitive, but psychologically, people are much more likely to treat clean, well-maintained furniture with more care and respect, as compared to dirty and seemingly unvalued furniture.

If you haven't given your sofas their long-due TLC, there's no better time to do so than now.

When it comes to caring and maintaining sofas made from genuine leather, it is much easier than most people think - you will only need leather wipes or creams to condition your sofa every three to six months.

Aniline leather, although second to full-grain leather, is also more stain-resistant, making it easier to care for in the long run.

Avoid using household cleaners, detergents and soap, and instead use tailed products specifically developed for leather, such as leather wipes or creams.

Before using any product, you should always pre-test it on a small, concealed area to ensure that it is suitable for your sofa.

For fabric sofas, vacuum weekly using a soft brush attachment to prevent dirt from being embedded into the fibres while avoiding accidental snags of the fabric.

Using too much force may also lift colours from heavily-dyed fabric, or cause pulling and tearing that may eventually weaken the fibres.

BLOT - DON'T SCRUB OR RUB