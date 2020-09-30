Daily roundup: Tan Min-Liang to feature Singapore skyline at Razer's first-ever convention - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Tan Min-Liang to feature Singapore skyline in global keynote for Razer's first ever convention

The first-ever RazerCon will make its debut come October 10 with a grand keynote delivered by Razer’s gregarious co-founder Tan Min-Liang in his hometown, right here in Singapore... » READ MORE

2. I dropped my phone and slippers onto the MRT tracks. Here's what to do if it happens to you

PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons/Seloloving

Those who know me can all agree that I'm a bit of a klutz. Yes I'm the person who can trip over their own feet even when walking on a flat road and I have the scars on my legs to show for it... » READ MORE

3. Closing time deals: Where you can get food for cheaper, at up to 50% off their usual prices

PHOTO: AsiaOne

One of the other ways to get good food deals is to look out for closing time promotions, as some places offer discounts towards the end of the day... » READ MORE

4. Singer Kimberley Chen hits back at criticism of her wearing bikini to walk dogs

The Taiwan-based star had posted photos of herself in a bikini walking her dogs at what appeared to be a train station. ... » READ MORE