iPhone and iPad now support PS5 DualSense controller via PS Remote Play

If you have been utilising the PS Remote Play to stream your PlayStation 5 gaming to your iPhone or iPad over the past few months, and disappointed that you can only connect your PS4 DualShock 4 controller via Bluetooth to your Apple device, you'll be happy to know that the newly released iOS/iPad OS 14.5 update (out today) now includes support for the PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers.

Unfortunately, similar to using the PS4 DualShock 4 controller, there is no haptic feedback support using the PS5 DualSense controller via PS Remote Play.

PHOTO: Twitter/PSUdotcom

In case you didn't know or have not tried out PS Remote Play on your shiny new PS5 console yet, significant improvements have been made to the iOS/iPadOS and Android apps to deliver a far smoother and consistent stream as compared to a connection with the PS4 previously.

So much so that you can even run the stream at 1080p with HDR enabled with no noticeable frame drops.

For easy reference, here is the current usage experience with the PS Remote Play app for attempting to stream your PS5 console on other devices.

Platform Resolution Frame Rate Controller Support

iOS / iPadOS 360p to 1080p with HDR support up to 60 fps PS5 controller, wirelessly (with iOS/iPadOS 14.5 update)

Android 360p to 1080p with HDR support up to 60 fps PS4 controller, wirelessly

Windows PC / Mac 360p to 1080p with HDR support between 24 to 30 fps Up to PS5 controller but needs to be connected via USB cable