'Everyone swears': Donnie Yen explains his use of profanities on set of new movie

Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen has addressed a video which saw him spewing vulgarities on the set of his new movie The Prosecutor.

The 61-year-old action star was asked by reporters about the clip during his appearance at the recent TVB Anniversary Awards on Sunday (Jan 19).

The 52-minute-long production reel was uploaded to the production company's YouTube channel three weeks ago. It shows Donnie — the film's director and co-producer — looking tense at times while using profanities in meetings with crew members behind the camera.

Said Donnie to reporters at the TVB event: "Everyone swears! Using profanity doesn't mean you're uncultured. Even cultured people swear too. I think using profanity doesn't determine whether one is cultivated, it's just the culture of a film set. I'm also not targeting anyone, it's normal.

"I was okay with it (the profanities in the clip) before I released the reel."

The movie premiered last month and is currently at the tail end of its run at cinemas here.

Loosely based on a real-life 2016 drug-trafficking case, the story follows police detective-turned-public prosecutor (Donnie) who risks his life and career to help a wrongly accused defendant (Mason Fung) who's entangled with a crime syndicate led by a law-educated drug lord (Julian Cheung).

Besides the intense dedication to the film-making process displayed by Donnie in the production reel, audiences would also be wowed by the stellar cast, including well-loved veteran actors such as Kent Cheng, Michael Hui, Ray Lui, Mark Cheng and Francis Ng.

Showbiz veteran Liza Wang and Donnie's real-life father also have cameo roles in the film.

At the TVB Awards, Donnie gave plaudits to actors from the Hong Kong broadcasting company and reminisced on a time when he used to appear in TVB dramas.

"I was in quite a number of TVB productions 30 years ago. It was much tougher back then, when days and nights were reversed and we had to film countless scenes. Sometimes we would be without sleep for 24 hours but still have to keep our eyes open and memorise our lines. Your willpower had to be very strong!"

Asked if he would want to return to TVB one day, he demurred: "I can't anymore! I'm old and [my body] can't handle it."

