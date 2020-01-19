How I got my child to stop using diapers completely in just 1 week!

Read also

Now while I started at 2, your child might not be ready to stop using diapers, even at age 2. Instead of sticking to a number, it is more important to check if your child is showing signs of being ready for the potty.

Ask yourself the following questions:

Can your child understand and follow simple directions?

Does your child tell you and/or complain when they are wet or dirty?

Have they expressed curiosity and interest in using the toilet and wearing underwear?

Can your child pull their pants up and down with little or no help?

Does your child stay dry for at least 3 to 4 hours throughout the day?

If the answer is yes, it's time to convince your child that they are ready too and they can now stop using diapers!

Yes, you read right!

Don't attempt to potty train your child until you have spoken to your kid. From my experience trying to force your 2-year-old to do something is going to absolutely back fire and their rebellious nature will make it 100x more challenging to potty train.

One trick is to keep educating your child about the need to use the toilet for all their elimination needs and make it sound as if it were a grown up thing to do.

In our home, we started reading our daughter potty training books about 1 month before we even broached the subject with her.

HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT POTTY

The next important thing to do is to buy the right type of potty. I advice you to take your child on the potty training shopping trip so they feel involved in the process.

There are two main types of potties: a stand-alone potty and a seat reducer (which go on a traditional toilet seat and reduce the ring to a comfortable, kid-friendly size).

Some go for seat reducers as it is cheaper than a stand-alone potty and take up less floor space.

It also helps your child gets used to the regular potty, which prevents another transition from stand-alone potty to adult potty, and there is even less mess to clean after use.